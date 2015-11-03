PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- A China trade strategy architect advised Hong Kong to do more to match Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's expectations for the city to become the country's "super connector". Ou Xiaoli from National Development and Reform Commission said he was "sceptical" over whether Hong Kong can play the connector role as many countries along the "One Belt, One Road" corridors did not do business in the style that the city was accustomed to. (bit.ly/1M8fK9y)

- The scope of the gagging order sought by the University of Hong Kong to ban media publication of confidential information about its council meetings remained unclear, legal experts said, as the institution finally released details of the injunction amid an outcry over its impact on press freedom. In response to a petition, HKU said it was "not seeking to challenge the media" but aiming to prevent further leaks. (bit.ly/1iz5U8d)

- China's national emissions trading scheme is a "game changer" in the long term but the relatively low price of conventional power and high equipment costs will limit the development of renewable energy, according to Alexander Lui, managing director of Asia Environmental Partners and Olympus Capital Asia. (bit.ly/20p8Bvo)

THE STANDARD

- A Court of Appeal judge on Monday expressed doubt that property tycoon Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong would have given Hong Kong's No. 2 official millions of dollars out of friendship unless the friend was "a pretty lady." The remark by Justice Wally Yeung Chun-kuen came on the first day of an appeal following on from Hong Kong's biggest bribery case and convictions in December last year. (bit.ly/1l56hcJ)

- Small and medium enterprises in Hong Kong hold a bearish view on business environment with confidence at a three-year low amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, according to Standard Chartered Hong Kong quarterly survey. About 14 percent said they might consider salary freezes or cuts, 8 percent could reduce staff, and 2 percent might shut down their businesses. (bit.ly/20p6yay)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Mainland property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contracted sales amounted to 154.53 billion yuan ($24.4 billion) for the first 10 months of the year, up 44 percent from a year earlier.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Hong Kong broadband service provider HKBN Ltd’s market share in the city increased 2.4 percentage point from a year earlier to 36.6 percent for the year ended in August, according to chief executive officer William Yeung. He expects the market share to go up to 45 percent in the foreseeable future.

