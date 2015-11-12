PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 12

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The government will allocate HK$5 million to beef up Hong Kong's image as a travel destination to mainland tourists, Commerce Minister Greg So Kam-leung said. So said tourists on cheap or "zero cost" tours mostly came from the north, northeast and west of the mainland, so the campaign would target them. (bit.ly/1Ppbp86)

- Four contractors will spend HK$20 million ($2.6 million) to help 29,000 households in Hong Kong public housing estates pay their water bill for about a year, after water samples collected in their estates were found to be contaminated with lead. Chief Secretary Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said the contractors' move was unrelated to the issue of responsibility for the contamination. (bit.ly/1iVzbua)

- China's Premier Li Keqiang's campaign to cut red tape has shifted approval for new energy projects to the provincial level but the efficiency drive could be backfiring, Greenpeace says. Demand for energy is broadly down and too much supply is coming online, while local governments still saw coal-fired power plants as an easy way to boost economic growth, according to Greenpeace's researcher Lauri Myllyvirta. (bit.ly/1HIN5Gg)

THE STANDARD

- The proposed "core funds" under the Mandatory Provident Fund scheme, expected to be launched by the end of next year, hope to lower fees and improve returns by as much as HK$120 billion on contributions from employees who do not actively manage their accounts. MPF Authority Chairman David Wong expects the new kinds of funds with low fees will be welcomed by employees. (bit.ly/1MoIcEw)

- Retailers in Hong Kong and those around the world joined Alibaba by launching their own promotions on Singles Day, transforming the domestic event into a worldwide bazaar. Snack chain 759 store saw half-day sales surpass its average one-day income. Sa Sa International and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery landed on Alibaba's Tmall with promotions. (bit.ly/1MLeXeg)

- Price slashing has spread to luxury homes after a loss-making deal was recorded on The Peak, prompting developers to rush more units for sale to the market. A 2,377-sq ft apartment at Stewart Terrace on Peak Road was sold for HK$45 million, or HK$18,931 per sq ft, 40 percent lower than the last deal at the same low-rise development on The Peak. CITIC Pacific said it will offer its expensive residential project in Kowloon in the third quarter next year while pricing of the units will take into consideration that for luxury homes in the mid-levels. (bit.ly/1iVDqFR)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Gaming operator Macau Legend Development Ltd, which operates Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, saw improvement in its third-quarter performance with adjusted EBITDA up 39 percent from the previous quarter at HK$74.6 million, while revenue totalled HK$370 million, an increase of 10.8 percent from the second quarter.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)