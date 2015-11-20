PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 20

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The turnout rate for Sunday's district council elections in Hong Kong is expected to be higher than the 41.5 percent for the 2011 election, after a University of Hong Kong survey found 71 percent of registered voters interviewed intended to vote, up 5 percentage points from a similar survey four years ago. (bit.ly/1kHwcqU)

- Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has disabled unapproved autopilot functions for Hong Kong drivers after legal concerns emerged that those using the new software would be committing an offence. The transport department has approved the autoparking capability, and two functions that allow cars to automatically change lanes and steer within lanes still await approval. (bit.ly/216HCoM)

- China's first listed psychiatric hospital is on track to break the mental-health taboo in a country where such illnesses are still stigmatised by traditional perceptions. Due to begin trading on Friday, Wenzhou Kangning Hospital is set to raise HK$681 million ($88 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Founder Guan Weili said overstressed young adults accounted for most of the outpatients. (bit.ly/1YjdeFn)

THE STANDARD

- Hongkongers are snapping up tour packages to Europe this Christmas, undeterred by the Paris terror attacks and price increases. The Travel Industry Council listed tours to Europe and Asia, with most prices up. June Cheng, assistant general manager at Miramar Travel, said most of its customers view the Paris attacks as a single incident. (bit.ly/1jajMWM)

- The Securities and Futures Commission is joining the stock exchange in a comprehensive review of listing policies after more abnormal price movements were seen among newly listed stocks on the Growth Enterprise Market this year. The review includes the issues of backdoor listings, highly concentrated shareholdings and corporate misconduct, said chairman Carlson Tong (bit.ly/216J6PI).

- Link Asset Management said tenants at its malls can maintain a 6 percent sales growth this year despite a weak retail sector in China and Hong Kong because they sell mass products. Director Fok Yip-sang said he was optimistic on rentals at its EC Mall in Beijing amid a growing middle-class in China and the government supporting consumption. (bit.ly/1NG32PI)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Alibaba announced the launch of its HK$1 billion ($129 million) Alibaba Hong Kong Young Entrepreneurs Foundation to support small new companies in the city. The fund can hold up to 50 percent equity interest in startups.

