PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 25

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Some Hong Kong businesses are still not ready for a competition law which will come into force on December 14, an antitrust lawyer said. John Hickin, a partner of Mayer Brown JSM, said some businesses engaged in clearly cartel-type activities that have done nothing. The new Competition Ordinance will prohibit unfair business practices such as price fixing. (bit.ly/1YsXkYY)

- Hong Kong's new young band of democratically elected politicians has been invited by Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to join the advisory bodies, which help shape government policies. The move follows Sunday's district council elections that saw dozens of young candidates unseat veterans of the pan-democratic and pro-establishment camps. (bit.ly/1lgCZr9)

- Alibaba Health Information Technology, which recorded a wider interim net loss for six months to September-end, plans to expand its fledgling internet-based medical services network to meet growing demand for private healthcare operations in mainland China. Chief executive Wang Lei said pilot testing of its medical services network started in the interim period. (bit.ly/1LyjyQ4)

THE STANDARD

- The International Federation of Association Football has started probe into an incident where Hong Kong fans booed the national anthem at the home World Cup qualifying match against China. The Hong Kong Football Association received an official letter from Fifa about disciplinary investigation, and is asked to provide a report for the match at Mong Kok Stadium on November 17. (bit.ly/1I9r8Wk)

- Eight of 60 batches of clothing tested by Shanghai authorities have contained quality issues. The Shanghai municipal bureau of quality and technical supervision identified problems with eight batches of garments, some from popular brands. These included women's jeans from Gap, jeans from Japanese brand Uniqlo and H&M jackets. (bit.ly/1T1YerG)

- Mainland developers may see their share prices outperform the Hang Seng Index in the first half of next year, with total home sales hitting a historic high during 2016, Citibank said in a report. A quick rebound in home prices in second-tier cities and more government stimulus such as tax cuts are the two driving forces for the industry, Citibank added. (bit.ly/1Yt0wE5)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Asset Management Association of China said it lost contact with 12 private equity funds in the mainland, including 9 in Beijing. The association said it could not get hold of the funds through their provided telephone numbers, e-mails and short messages.

- Luxury goods retailer Joyce Boutique Holdings posted HK$34.9 million ($4.5 million) loss for six months ended September, against a profit a year ago, amid fall-off in customer spending in Hong Kong and China, driving down sales performance of luxury retail market. Depreciation of the euro and yen against yuan led to an increase in overseas shopping and online shopping.

