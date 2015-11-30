PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 30

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong has the lowest electric vehicle to charger ratios in the world, but public charging facilities alone is not enough to keep up with the rising popularity of electric transportation, according to owners. Electric transportation has been gaining traction in Hong Kong, with more than 3,000 electric vehicles on the road as of October, up from 100 in 2010. (bit.ly/1MYx2Xh)

- With China moving towards two-child policy, local medical professionals are urged to seize the opportunities under a bilateral trade pact to tap into the expected baby boom. Former Hospital Authority chairman Anthony Wu said the two-child policy will create a huge market for obstetric care and paediatrics services, and healthcare providers were vying to capture a slice of the mainland's medical market. (bit.ly/1OyNYq0)

- Rising footfall by Chinese tourists in North Korea is prompting new airline offerings from China. Budget carrier Spring Airlines, which has applied to the Chinese aviation regulator to operate an Airbus A320 to the North Korean capital from Shanghai, is set to become the world's first airline other than the flag carriers of China and North Korea to operate flights to Pyongyang. (bit.ly/1PVcq8i)

THE STANDARD

- More that 4,400 University of Hong Kong alumni turned up on campus on Sunday to vote on a motion stating that former education secretary Arthur Li Kwok-Cheung is not suitable for the post of council chairman. There have been reports that Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying was about to appoint Li for the post. Alumni concern group vice convener Mak Tung-wing said the voting results will be announced later. (bit.ly/1Tm8ig5)

- Four unions covering workers at Disneyland, Cathay Pacific, Swire Beverages and Citybus along with the Union of Hong Kong Dockers called for a six-percent pay rise for next year, saying employers are painting a gloomier picture on the economy than it actually is to suppress pay hikes. (bit.ly/1Tm8vjp)

- Academy of Sciences of Hong Kong founder Tsui Lap-chee has called for more spending on scientific research and development in order to attract overseas talents and make Hong Kong compete with the mainland. The Innovation and Technology Commission shelled out HK$3.4 million ($438,721) for the academy in July. It will be officially launched next month. (bit.ly/1IiEO1k)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Far East Consortium International Ltd expects its projects in Australia to account for up to 15 percent of its total assets in five years time, up from current 7 percent level, while revenue from the casino projects in the country is estimated to be HK$360 million ($46.5 million), according to managing director Hoong Cheong-thard.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)