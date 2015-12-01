PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 1

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The MTR Corporation will be bailed out by taxpayers for the cost overrun of the long-delayed, high-speed rail link to the mainland. However, the operator plans to offset the amount by paying the government, its majority shareholder, a special dividend. Under the agreement, the rail link will be completed in the third quarter of 2018 with the cost revised down to HK$84.42 billion ($10.9 billion). (bit.ly/1Tpirsf)

- Opening of a proposed pop-up shopping centre near the border meant to lure mainland visitors is being further postponed, and will not be ready by Lunar New Year next February. A labour shortage and construction problems were blamed for the delay of the mall in San Tin in the New Territories, import and export sector lawmaker Wong Ting-kwong said. (bit.ly/1YEvsRL)

- Hong Kong has sweltered through its hottest November since 1884, almost a degree higher than 2006 - the previous highest on record. A combination of climate change and unusually light monsoon activity led to average temperatures of 24.1 degrees for November. A spokesman for Hong Kong Observatory said global warming and local urbanisation had contributed. (bit.ly/1YEvWr2)

THE STANDARD

- About half of the entrepreneurs are already considering opportunities in the mainland, according to a poll by Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups. It said Hong Kong rated seven of 10 marks in difficulty for tech start-ups to get off the ground. The survey found that government policies and business ambience scored the lowest marks in the city. (bit.ly/1PppMcV)

- Local fast food chain Cafe de Coral, which had lifted prices by 1 to 1.5 percent in the past six months due to increased cost of raw materials and labour, announced another price hike of 2 to 3 percent. Chief financial officer Mike Lim Hung-chun said the company aimed to open 30 more stores within the fiscal year ending in March as the leasing market in the city is becoming stable. (bit.ly/1LJTSQq)

- CK Property executive director Justin Chiu Kwok-hung said mortgage loan plans for new homebuyers are not being funded by banks, but by developers themselves. Hong Kong Monetary Authority deputy chief executive Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang said earlier the subsidiaries of developers have been providing high-ratio loans, and it has asked banks to submit information about capital source. (bit.ly/1IkKiIU)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Luxury goods retailer Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd saw its loss for the fiscal first half, ending in September, narrowing to HK$76.2 million ($9.8 million), against HK$133 million loss the same period a year ago. Its revenue fell 11.2 percent year on year, while same store sales slid 10.5 percent.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)