PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 31

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Private equity firm Carlyle Group, which is based in Washington, is looking to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion for its fourth Asia-dedicated buyout fund, according to people familiar with the situation.
- General Electric Co plans to open a second innovation centre in Xi‘an, Shaanxi province, this summer, as it positions itself closer to the high-growth western regions, said Chief executive Jeff Immelt.
- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd chairman Kong Qingping said the worst has yet to come for the property sector in its home base. Liquidity would remain tight for developers in the second half.
- A consortium consisting of Nan Fung Development and Wheelock and Co Ltd snapped up a luxury residential site on Wednesday at Deep Water Bay Drive for HK$6 billion ($772.82 million).
- Local jewellery retailer Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) said net profit totalled HK$162.3 million for the year ended Feb. 29, down 7.8 percent from a year earlier.
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said 12 companies have listed their offshore renminbi (RMB) bonds so far this year, raising up to 11.8 billion yuan ($1.86 billion).
