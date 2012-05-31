FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 31
May 31, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Private equity firm Carlyle Group, which is based in Washington, is looking to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion for its fourth Asia-dedicated buyout fund, according to people familiar with the situation.

- General Electric Co plans to open a second innovation centre in Xi‘an, Shaanxi province, this summer, as it positions itself closer to the high-growth western regions, said Chief executive Jeff Immelt.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd chairman Kong Qingping said the worst has yet to come for the property sector in its home base. Liquidity would remain tight for developers in the second half.

THE STANDARD

- A consortium consisting of Nan Fung Development and Wheelock and Co Ltd snapped up a luxury residential site on Wednesday at Deep Water Bay Drive for HK$6 billion ($772.82 million).

ORIENTAL DAILY

- Local jewellery retailer Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) said net profit totalled HK$162.3 million for the year ended Feb. 29, down 7.8 percent from a year earlier.

WEN WEI PO

- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said 12 companies have listed their offshore renminbi (RMB) bonds so far this year, raising up to 11.8 billion yuan ($1.86 billion).

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

