PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 1

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings , which has spent more than HK$2 billion ($257.70 million) upgrading its mobile infrastructure over the past five years, plans to expand its high-speed 4G mobile network in Hong Kong next year, said Daniel Chung, the chief technology officer for mobile operations at the company.

-- China Duty Free Group said it had signed a letter of intent with Beijing’s Chaoyang district government to establish the city’s first duty-free shop in the central business district, and was also in talks with Shanghai to build similar shops there. Industry experts expect the government to open more duty-free shops in key cities as a way to keep consumer spending within the local market.

-- Macau’s former public works chief Ao Man-long was sentenced to 29 years in jail for corruption and money laundering on Thursday, six months more than the term he is currently serving for previous graft charges.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China’s Citic Dameng Holdings Ltd said it is expected that the Group may record a significant decline in its results for the six months ending June 30, as compared to the corresponding period in 2011.

THE STANDARD

-- All toll roads in Guangdong, including China’s most profitable highway, GS Superhighway, will be subject to a tariff standardisation, as required by the provincial communications department. Shenzhen Expressway Co said its revenue would fall by up to 10 percent per annum due to the changes.

