PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 18

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- China Merchants Securities, the mainland’s No. 6 brokerage by market share, is considering raising about $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing or via a private placement next year, to fund its fast-growing business.
-- Red Planet Hotels, a budget hotel investment and management firm, is seeking a listing in Hong Kong by 2015 as it tries to boost its presence in the emerging Asia market, including mainland China.
-- MTR Corp said it signed an agreement with Hangzhou Metro Group to form a joint venture to invest in and operate the Hangzhou Metro Line for 25 years. The investment needed for the railway line is estimated at about 22 billion yuan ($3.45 billion).
-- ZTE Corp , China’s second-largest telecoms equipment maker, denied imminent job cuts, saying the company has no layoff plan, but instead would recruit thousands of new graduates this year.
-- Home prices in Hong Kong may rise mildly in the second half and go up by an average 15 percent for the whole year, according to international property consultants DTZ.
-- Xi Jiu Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China’s national liquor Gui Zhou MouTai winery (Group), expects to list in Hong Kong this year, helping the group achieve a sales target of 8 billion yuan by 2015.
For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3729 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)