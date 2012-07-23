PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 23

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- General Electric Co, which has already delivered on plans to spend $2 billion to beef up its activities in China, will continue to increase investments in innovation and technology partnerships in the mainland market, according to GE’s China chief executive Mark Hutchinson.

-- Statutory paternity leave of three to five days could be introduced in Hong Kong next year, the labour minister said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd may give up the plan to spin off its mainland hotel operations for a listing on the Hong Kong bourse, market sources said.

WEN WEI PO

-- The Airport Authority said passenger traffic rose 6.9 percent year-on-year to 27.6 million passengers in the first half of 2012, while cargo throughput remained unchanged at 1.9 million tonnes over the same period.

