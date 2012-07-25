PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 25

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has proposed imposing curbs on electronic trading, including online trading, direct market access and algorithmic trading.

-- Chinese authorities have ordered a Hunan-based dairy firm to shut down production and recall more than 31 tonnes of an infant milk powder that was found to be tainted with a carcinogenic agent, in the latest safety scare involving the industry.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Harbin Genshi Electricity Co Ltd, a mainland enterprise, said it plans to have its initial public offering in Hong Kong, but no timetable has been set.

APPLE DAILY

-- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd has acquired 60 percent stake in an oil well in Thailand for about HK$1.33 billion. This is the first overseas and crude oil project of the company.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Morgan Stanley has cut fashion retailer Esprit Holdings’ target price by 25 percent to HK$10.5, estimating that the company’s recovery will be slower and behind the management’s schedule.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)