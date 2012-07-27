PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 27

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Southern Airlines’ talks with Beijing-based Air China about plans to jointly fly the Airbus 380 on international routes from the capital have stalled, an insider said, adding that Air China did not want China Southern to divert its international passengers.

-- Mainland shoppers are increasingly buying luxury goods locally, turning away from high-end stores in Hong Kong and abroad, according to a survey by a communications company.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Bakery chain operator Christine International Holdings , which listed in Hong Kong in February, said it may record losses for the first half as compared with the previous year due to an increase in sales expenses and additional costs in opening new stores.

-- China Development Bank plans to issue three-year and 20-year yuan bonds in Hong Kong, at a yield of 2.95 percent and 4.3 percent respectively, with a total amount of 2.5 billion yuan ($391.60 million), according to the term sheet.

APPLE DAILY

-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country’s biggest dairy products maker, would announce a new five-year plan in September to enhance its business, said Chief Executive Officer Sun Yiping.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Aluminium extruder China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd said it expects to see a substantial increase in first-half net profit due mainly to a substantial increase in sales revenue.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)