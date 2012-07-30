PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 30

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- G-Resources Group Ltd, backed by Mount Kellett Capital and BlackRock Inc, is eyeing opportunities to buy mines in Asia and Australia with proven resources, said deputy chairman Owen Hegarty. The firm aims to produce one million ounces of gold annually by 2016.

THE STANDARD

-- Fashion jewellery firm Artini China Co Ltd has revoked the powers of chairman and chief executive Tse Chiu-kwan after failing to contact him for 10 days. Vice-president Yip Ying-kam has been appointed as acting chief executive officer.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hutchison Whampoa, which will announce its interim results on Thursday, is expected to record a single digit growth in core profit, between HK$9.3 billion ($1.20 billion) and HK$ 9.6 billion, according to brokers’ estimates.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- A U.S.-listed pharmaceutical enterprise is planning to list in Hong Kong, aiming to raise more than $200 million, sources said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Shopping centre developer CapitaMalls Asia said it would acquire Olinas Mall in Tokyo for 22.8 billion yen ($289.97 million). The mall, which has a total gross floor area of about 583,000 square feet, is one of the biggest and newest malls in vibrant Kinshicho in the Sumida Ward of Tokyo.

