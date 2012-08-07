FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 7
August 7, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Gu Kailai, the lawyer wife of ousted Politburo member Bo Xilai, confessed to murder as well as “economic crimes” during her detention over the death of a British businessman, according to a senior prosecutor with direct knowledge of the case.

-- Macau raised the minimum age for anyone gambling or working in a casino from 18 to 21, with the new law taking effect from Nov. 1.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong-based Convenience Retail Asia Ltd has reduced store opening target for this year to 590 from 600 citing escalating rent, said chief executive officer Richard Yeung.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd, whose net profit increased to HK$909.9 million ($117.32 million) in the six months to June, expects the group’s sales to record a high single-digit growth for the second half of this year, said Managing Director Thomas Lau.

THE STANDARD

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales rose 51 percent year-on-year in the first seven months to 26.5 billion yuan ($4.16 billion).

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said contract sales in July jumped 807 percent from a year earlier to 1.35 billion yuan.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
