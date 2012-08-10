PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 10

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The trial of former Chongqing police chief Wang Lijun will open next week in Chengdu, Sichuan, two sources say. A Chengdu-based source said Wang would be charged with treason, which carries the death penalty.

-- HKT Trust and operating firm HKT, which represent the telecommunications business spun off by billionaire Richard Li’s PCCW Ltd, and which run the biggest fixed-line network in Hong Kong, expect to raise broadband rates after posting major gains in the first interim financial results since the initial public offering in November last year.

-- U.S. fashion retailer Forever 21 said the global economic slowdown would not hamper its expansion in China, where it plans to open more outlets.

-- Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food Group Ltd issued its second profit warning this year, saying it expected to record a substantial decrease in net profit for the first half as market conditions remained difficult.

-- Chinese handset maker TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd said net profit for the first half dropped 73 percent to HK$105 million ($13.54 million) on shrinking handset sales and increased investment in smartphone development.

-- Chinese polysilicon company GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd warned that it would record a net loss of HK$330 million for the first half because of a business slowdown brought on by the euro zone debt crisis.

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd will put 3,800 flats from six projects on the market this year. The six projects offered a total living space of about 2 million square feet, said Thomas Lam, Henderson’s general manager of sales.

($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)