PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 14

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Meilan International Holdings, a mainland chemical producer, has submitted an application to the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering to raise more than $100 million, and may become the first company to raise both yuan and Hong Kong dollars with a planned dual-currency offering in the city in the fourth quarter.

-- Hong Kong’s Ocean Park has dismissed claims that its dolphins are being overworked and used as a tool to lure more visitors, adding that human work concepts are not applicable to the sea mammals.

-- Internet fraud cost more than 60 million mainland internet users 30 billion yuan ($4.72 billion) in the past year, and may become a major impediment for further expansion of online retail businesses, a Xinhua report said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- MTR Corp plans to accelerate efforts to expand its overseas business and the capital expenditure for the next three years would be HK$50 billion ($6.45 billion).

THE STANDARD

-- China Resources Cement, whose first-half net profit plunged 68.9 percent to HK$635.2 million, expects cement prices to rise 10 percent to HK$340-HK$350 per tonne in this half, as railway projects resume and the property market recovers, said chief executive Pan Yonghong.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate said contract sales in the first seven months totalled 43.28 billion yuan, representing 54.1 percent of this year’s full-year sales target.

