PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 15

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Swire Properties said plans to turn three industrial buildings in Quarry Bay’s Taikoo Place into two grade A office towers will cost HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) in construction costs alone and could be the company’s biggest investment in a project in a decade.

-- The mainland securities regulator is giving priority to 75 companies based in western provinces for market listing, a move to boost the underdeveloped hinterland, the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s newly updated list of initial public offering applicants shows.

-- Chinese online retailer Jingdong Mall is trying to raise more than $1 billion from institutional investors, after the company was forced to delay its long-awaited listing plan this year. Several investment banks, including Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan, have been quietly trying to line up potential investors for Jingdong in recent months, people familiar with the talks said.

-- Popular American fashion label Banana Republic is set to open its first store in Hong Kong next year and then gradually expand into mainland cities, to catch up with the latest wave of expansion by global retailers in the world’s No.2 economy, according to the people familiar with the situation.

SING TAO DAILY

-- China Mobile International, a subsidiary of China Mobile , would invest more than HK$100 million in setting up its new global network center in Hong Kong. It serves as a submarine cable landing and transmission hub in Hong Kong, Internet Data Center, Cloud Computing Center and Global Network Operation Center.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The National Social Security Fund has sold HK$20.6 million worth of H shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) on August 8, at HK$4.56 per share, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

APPLE DAILY

-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said accumulated premium income for the first seven months was about 203.3 billion yuan ($31.97 billion), down 5.57 percent from a year earlier.

THE STANDARD

-- NVC Lighting Holding Ltd, China’s largest maker of lighting products, expects its first-half net profit to decrease significantly from a year earlier due to rising production costs, declining sales and a dispute surrounding the resignation of chairman Wu Changjiang.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- U.S. fund manager Capital Research and Management Company bought an additional 64.276 million shares of consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd at an average of HK$12.674 each for about HK$814 million on Aug. 10, raising its stake in the exporter to 6.69 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan)