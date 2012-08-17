PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 17

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland activist Li Guizhi, who fled illegal detention in her hometown in Hebei last month after trying to attend the July 1 rally in Hong Kong, was sent to a labour camp on Aug. 15, a local rights group said.

-- Maersk Line,the world’s largest container line, is set to see a fall in box volumes from southern China to Europe and the Mediterranean this year as the European debt crisis and economic uncertainty hit exports from the Pearl River Delta, according to David Skov, head of Maersk Line in south China.

-- Haitong International Securities Group, which posted a 42 percent gain in first half net profit year on year to HK$153.2 million ($19.75 million), says it will evolve into an investment house providing multiple services to clients. Lin said the company would apply for a $100 million quota for qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII).

-- Guangzhou R&F Properties plans to increase investment in second- and third-tier mainland cities as the industry shifts its focus to the housing demand of end-users in the coming years, said Chairman Li Sze-lim.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Daphne International Holdings Ltd chairman and chief executive Chen Ying-chieh said the Chinese retailer of ladies footwear would maintain its store expansion target of adding 700 points of sales and keep the same store sales growth of 12 percent for the year despite keen market competition.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese developer SOHO China, which posted a drop of 65 percent in first half net profit to 613 million yuan ($96.30 million), will lower the sales target of this year to 12 billion yuan from 23 billion yuan. The company is changing its strategy to concentrate more on building and owning real estate, expecting to reap four billion yuan a year in rentals after five years.

($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3658 Chinese yuan)