PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 20

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- British insurer Prudential plans to double its number of agents to 30,000 on the mainland over the next few years as it believes more Chinese are keen to buy their own health insurance amid growing uncertainties about pension reform, said Barry Stowe, Prudential’s chief executive officer for Asia.

-- Accounting giant KPMG International’s global chairman Michael Andrew said the world economic downturn had prompted a cut in hires in some areas, such as Europe, but the firm would continue to hire staff for developing markets such as mainland China, Brazil, and India.

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s chief executive Norman Chan is cautious about the city’s economy would be affected by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and the economic slowdown on the mainland and in the United States. A prudent monetary policy is required to prevent banks from taking too many risks when the property market is facing a potential downturn, Chan said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- JP Morgan bought an additional 1.773 million shares of China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country’s biggest dairy products maker, at an average of HK$22.85 each for about HK$40.51 million ($5.22 million) on Aug. 13, according to an exchange disclosure.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China Resources Cement Holdings expects the company’s cement capacity would reach a total of more than 100 million tonnes by 2015, said vice chairman and executive director Yu Zhongliang.

THE STANDARD

-- SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings expects improved 4G-compatible handsets and tablets arriving on the market during the closing two quarters, which may make the firm’s multi-device service offers more attractive, said Chief executive Douglas Li.

