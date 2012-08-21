PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 21

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan said that given the U.K. regulator was conducting a review of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), Hong Kong had to review its sister version - the Hong Kong interbank offered rate (Hibor).

-- China Resources Power Holdings expects profitability to further improve in the second half as the cost of coal per unit of power output was expected to fall more than 4 percent for the whole of this year from last year, president Wang Yujun said.

-- Chinese winemakers have collectively petitioned the trade ministry against alleged dumping of European wine in China, the world’s fastest-growing wine market.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China’s Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, which reported a 21.7 percent on-year rise in first-half profit from core operations, expects gross profit margin will rise in the second half, group chief financial officer Liu Tongyou said.

-- Hong Kong-listed Winsway Coking Coal Holdings said it posted a loss of HK$468 million ($60.33 million) in the first half, compared to a profit of HK$814.2 million a year ago.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Westports Malaysia, partly owned by Hutchison Port Holdings, which is controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing, is looking to raise about $1 billion through an initial public offer in Malaysia at the earliest by the end of this year, media reports said.

THE STANDARD

-- Bedding retailer Casablanca International, which is likely to become the first company to launch a dual-currency initial public offering in Hong Kong, is eyeing a HK$300 million IPO denominated in both local dollars and yuan by September, quoted mergermarket reports.

