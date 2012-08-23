PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 23

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China’s National Development and Reform Commission would encourage more mainland firms to list in Hong Kong and issue yuan-denominated bonds in the city to finance overseas projects, vice-chairman Zhang Xiaoqiang said. It would also encourage mainland firms to set up operations in Hong Kong specifically for overseas investment.

-- The Securities and Futures Commission suspended China High Precision Automation Group Ltd from trading on Wednesday. This is the first time the securities watchdog has suspended a company since March 2010 when it halted trading in Fujian fabric maker Hontex International Holdings Co. A spokesman for the regulator declined to elaborate on the move.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will introduce yuan futures on Sept. 17. The futures contract will be the world’s first exchange-traded deliverable yuan-denominated futures. The futures will be quoted in yuan per U.S. dollar.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Coal Energy Co Ltd maintains its 2012 full-year target for commercial coal production volume to increase by 5 percent from a year earlier to 135 million tonnes, said vice-chairman Peng Yi.

THE STANDARD

-- Monthly rentals for CCB Tower, a grade-A office building in Central scheduled for completion in December, have been set at between HK$150 ($19.34) and HK$160 per square foot, much higher than at similar properties in the area. The tower’s leasing agent, Jones Lang LaSalle, has forecast a 7-12 percent fall in rents for top-tier Central offices in the second half.

-- Two residential sites in Tseung Kwan O and Ma On Shan were opened for tender on Wednesday. The two plots together are expected to provide a maximum of 1,093 units and fetch the government up to HK$5 billion.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd plans to sell a total of 3.3 million square feet of residential gross floor area in Hong Kong in the second half of 2012 and 2013, chairman Lee Shau-kee said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)