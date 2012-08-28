PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 28

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Securities and Futures Commission initiated legal action on Monday against Ernst & Young for refusing to provide information on a listing candidate on the grounds of state secrets. E&Y declined to comment on the commission’s move.

-- Hong Kong shipowner KC Maritime is aiming to expand its fleet of dry bulk ships to take advantage of a crash in new and second-hand ship prices, which have fallen between 20 and 30 percent since 2010. The firm was expected to make its first acquisition within this year.

-- The deputy police chief in Guangzhou is under investigation for corruption, making him one of the most high-profile officials to be targeted under Guangdong party leader Wang Yang’s anti-graft campaign.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd vice chairman Jason Hui said the company has completed 98 percent of the full-year sales target so far, and expects contract sales for this year to exceeed 40 billion yuan ($6.29 billion).

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Tony Zhang, core founder and chief technology officer of China’s internet company Tencent Holdings, sold 250,000 shares of the company at an average of HK$247.18 ($31.87) each for about HK$60 million on Aug. 21, reducing its stake to 3.6 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Great Wall Motors Co , China’s top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, would continue to expand its capacity and maintain annual sales target of 550,000 cars in 2012, said company secretary Xu Hui.

($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7559 Hong Kong dollars)