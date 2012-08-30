PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 30

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Kosmopolito Hotels International, Hong Kong’s biggest hotel owner by number of rooms, plans to expand its portfolio of rooms by 45 per cent to 7,000 over the next three years in favoured holiday destinations, said President and Executive Director Winnie Chiu.

-- Property developer Sino Land Co said it expects to complete seven projects with an attributable gross floor area of 1.3 million square feet in fiscal 2013.

-- Tourism Board chairman James Tien said a change of rules which would give 4.1 million non-permanent citizens of Shenzhen easier access to Hong Kong should be postponed. He warned many of the new visitors could take jobs illegally or become cross-border traders.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong government is expected to announce next week measures to cool soaring property prices, include seeking sites for building apartments which can only be sold to local buyers, according to sources close to government’s senior officials.

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong Economic Journal will increase its price to HK$8 ($1.03) from HK$6 from Monday (Sept. 3), becoming the first Chinese-language newspaper to increase its price in 12 years.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Henderson Land Development Co Chairman Lee Shau-kee bought an additional 481,000 shares of the company for a total of about HK$23.53 million on Aug. 23 and 24, raising his stake to 62.57 percent from 62.55 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese oil giant Sinopec Corp and gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings said they had agreed to extend the long stop date of their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings again, until Oct. 15 as they seek regulatory approvals to proceed with the bid.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7558 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)