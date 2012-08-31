PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 31

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Anhui-based carmaker Chery Automobile said it would recall 18,785 asbestos-ridden vehicles exported to Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina and Singapore, after its Australian distributor recalled 2,445 cars found to contain the carcinogenic material earlier this month.

-- Air China , the country’s flagship airline, plans to open more routes to Japan this year and will offer extra flights to Japan from second-tier cities such as Hangzhou, Dalian and other cities in the country’s northeast, said Jia Tie sheng, vice-chairman of the airline’s commercial committee.

-- China Merchants Holdings (International), a major port operator on the mainland, is on course to expand its portfolio into emerging markets by buying a half-stake in a container terminal in West Africa for 150 million euros ($187.47 million). Other new projects in Africa and Europe are also on the company’s radar, said chairman Fu Yuning.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Milan Station, a retailer of second-hand luxury handbags, said first-half net profit decreased 98.9 percent from a year earlier to HK$386 million ($49.76 million), due to the rise in operating costs.

-- SJM Holdings, Macau’s largest casino operator controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, will inject HK$480 million in Macau Legend Development to redevelop Macau Fisherman’s Wharf entertainment complex.

THE STANDARD

-- Three students from activist group Scholarism began a 60-hour hunger strike on Thursday outside the government headquarters in Admiralty, protesting against the introduction of national education, which they claim could be used to brainwash youngsters. The opposition to the plan has snowballed with 214 primary schools saying they will not teach it this year.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd vice chairman Li Fucheng confirmed that Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd , China’s fourth-largest domestic brewer, is in talks to buy China Kingway Brewery Holdings. It did not give further details.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 0.8001 euros) ($1 = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollars)