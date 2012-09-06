PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 6

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying cancelled his trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Russia, in order to deal with the controversies over property rules, mainland permits, as well as to monitor developments in the growing crisis over the introduction of national education.

-- Hong Kong is not at risk of a housing price bubble, and home prices should remain firm, supported by strong end-user demand and sound purchasing power, says property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Mongolian coal miner Erdenes-Tavan Tolgoi is seeking to raise up to $3 billion in listing in Hong Kong, London and Ulan Bator in the first quarter of next year, market sources said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- PCCW Chairman Richard Li said he was not in any talks with any media company in Taiwan, though there were rumours that Li was keen on buying the Taiwan print business of Next Media Ltd.

-- The Hong Kong Federation of Students, an alliance of university student unions, is organising a citywide class boycott on Sept. 11 to push for national education to be scrapped. The campaign will kick off with a rally at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

SING TAO DAILY

-- A residential site on the north side of Yuen Long’s Long Ping MTR West Rail station, with an estimated price tag of up to HK$1.9 billion ($244.9 million), has drawn the interest of 16 developers, include Cheung Kong Holdings, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Henderson Land Development.

THE STANDARD

-- Chinese Estates Holdings said its subsidiary Moon Ocean has received a second notice from the Macau government declaring the more than HK$600 million land premium it paid for the site, on which its La Scala project is located, invalid. Chinese Estates is considering appealing against the decision.

-- Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary Carrie Lam said the income limit for the subsidised housing scheme may be relaxed if property prices continue to rise. About 1,000 of the 4,000 apartments originally built for the rent-to-buy scheme by the Hong Kong Housing Society are already available at Tsing Yi.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Vanke, the country’s largest real estate developer by sales, has acquired a residential site for 1.365 billion yuan ($214.99 million) in Guangzhou.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)