PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 21

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified them and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Ocean Shipping (Group) is weighing expansion into offshore oil and gas as the state-owned enterprise is considering ways to diversify from its shipping-related business, according to Chairman Wei Jiafu.

-- Former chief financial officer of China operations of Royal Bank of Scotland, Edgar Zhi, has been questioned by police in the mainland for suspected economic crimes. RBS said Zhi has been dismissed.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Billionaire and New World Development Co Ltd’s founder Cheng Yu-tung is in hospital due to flu, according to sources. His son Henry Cheng, who is also the chairman of New World, said his father is in hospital. Talk of the elder Cheng’s hospitalisation put pressure on shares of New World, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, and NWS Holdings on Thursday.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Swire Properties plans to invest 12 billion yuan ($1.90 billion) in two joint ventures in Shanghai and Chengdu over the next four years, as it aims to see mainland portfolio account for one-third of its total gross floor area by 2016, according to chief executive Martin Cubbon. The total investment on its five development projects in China amounts to 30 billion yuan.

SINGTAO DAILY NEWS

-- Investment fund Chengwei Capital was seen selling HK$410 million ($52.88 million) worth of shares in optical components and instruments manufacturer Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Ltd, a discount of up to 10 percent to the previous close, according to the term sheet of the share sale.

