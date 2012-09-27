PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 27

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's administration accepted the need to revive the Commission on Poverty, and will define a poverty line, taking a big step towards recognising and alleviating the plight of low-income earners. (here)
-- At least three mainland companies, including Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery, are relaunching their plans to go public in Hong Kong before December to raise a total of not less than $1 billion after pulling them earlier this year because of a weak market. (here)
-- Petrochemical giant Sinopec has suspended production at three subsidiaries in Guangdong after a state television expose showed the company being scolded in an internal meeting over severe environmental pollution breaches. (here)
-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land said it would add a 500,000 square metre commercial complex to its Rui Hong Xin Cheng residential project in Shanghai. (here)
-- New World Development Chairman Henry Cheng said the company will launch as many as nine projects from later this year to 2013, comprising up to 3,337 apartment units.
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd executive director Justin Chiu said the company has sold more than 3,000 units so far this year, and is confident of achieving full-year sales target of HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion).
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd has acquired a piece of residential site in Guangzhou for 1.25 billion yuan ($198.35 million).
