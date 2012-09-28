PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 28

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland-based budget hotel operator 7 Days Group Holdings has received an offer, at about $635 million, to be taken private by a consortium of investors, including its co-chairmen, making it the latest Chinese company to try to delist from the U.S. stock market.

-- Asia City Media Group (ACMG), which publishes popular free weekly lifestyle magazines, including HK Magazine, across the region, is seeking new investors for a major equity infusion or even a takeover. ()

-- China will cancel or suspend customs administrative fees from October in an effort to stabilise trade, which has been hit hard by the European debt crisis and the slowdown in domestic economic growth. ()

-- China’s central bank pumped a net 365 billion yuan ($57.91 billion) into the financial system this week, the highest weekly injection in its history, in a move that apparently aims to meet robust cash demand for the upcoming week-long holidays. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong conglomerate has received clearance from the European Commission to buy British gas supplier Wales & West Utilities (WWU) and the deal is likely to be completed by mid-October. It had announced its plans in July to buy WWU for $645 million.

-- KFM Kingdom Holdings, a precision metal engineering solutions provider, plans to raise up to HK$102 million ($13.15 million) in its initial public offering in Hong Kong.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut 30 jobs in Hong Kong on Thursday, mainly in its securities and derivatives departments, sources said.

APPLE DAILY

-- Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd said it will inject HK$1.26 billion assets into its subsidiary, Beijing Enterprises Water Group.

