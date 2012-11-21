PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 21

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong has become the third most expensive city in the world for luxury apartments after a sharp rise in prices this year, according to a survey by Global Property Guide. The average price of luxury apartments in the city is at $1,893 per square foot in November. (link.reuters.com/suk24t)

-- Wu Yajun, the multibillionaire chairwoman of mainland developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd, has lost her title as the richest woman in China following her divorce. Her stake in Longfor fell to 45.4 percent from 75.6 percent as a result of the split. (link.reuters.com/tuk24t)

THE STANDARD

-- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd is confident the firm will be able realize a double-digit growth in sales to 4.7 million tonnes after March next year, said chief executive Raymond Lee. (link.reuters.com/wuk24t)

-- Paul Y Engineering Group Ltd is switching from construction to the gaming business by spending HK$6 billion ($774.18 million) to develop a casino on the Cotai Strip in Macau. (link.reuters.com/xuk24t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China-based aluminium firm PanAsia would postpone its listing in Hong Kong to next year, raising up to $200 million, according to market sources.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd, an operator of alcoholic beverages in the mainland, expects to record a loss for the six months ended Sept. 30, due to the economic slowdown and low season in baijiu market in China.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd executive director Edward Matthew Tracy has sold a total of 200,000 shares in three lots between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, from HK$30.003 to HK$31 per share, for a total of about HK$6.1 million, according to exchange disclosure.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)