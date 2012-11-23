PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 23

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- About 7,500 eBay merchants from the mainland achieved revenue of more than $100,000 and posted 68 percent sales growth on average in the 12 months to June, according to the Greater China Exporters’ Index. ()
-- Macau will bring domestic helpers from the mainland in a pilot scheme next year, said Secretary for Economics and Finance Francis Tam. The scheme will initially allow maids from Guangdong and Fujian provinces and might be extended to other regions.
-- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Officer Charles Li said a deal with London Metal Exchange (LME) is in progress as scheduled, adding that the approval from the British Financial Services Authority is expected in December.
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is putting 550 parking spaces at its Festival City project in Tai Wai on the market, with prices ranging from HK$980,000 ($126,400) to HK$1.3 million. ()
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd plans to sell six residential projects, which have an estimated market value of more than HK$10 billion, in the coming half year, said Lam Tat-man, general manager of sales.
-- China Minsheng Banking Corp said it intends to buy a site in Dalian, Liaoning province, for 1.65 billion yuan ($264.89 million) to build a training base for the bank.
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co ltd said it has acquired a site in Liaoning province for 399 million yuan. The land will be used for residential and commercial purposes.
