PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 23

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- About 7,500 eBay merchants from the mainland achieved revenue of more than $100,000 and posted 68 percent sales growth on average in the 12 months to June, according to the Greater China Exporters’ Index. ()

-- Macau will bring domestic helpers from the mainland in a pilot scheme next year, said Secretary for Economics and Finance Francis Tam. The scheme will initially allow maids from Guangdong and Fujian provinces and might be extended to other regions.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Officer Charles Li said a deal with London Metal Exchange (LME) is in progress as scheduled, adding that the approval from the British Financial Services Authority is expected in December.

THE STANDARD

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is putting 550 parking spaces at its Festival City project in Tai Wai on the market, with prices ranging from HK$980,000 ($126,400) to HK$1.3 million. ()

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd plans to sell six residential projects, which have an estimated market value of more than HK$10 billion, in the coming half year, said Lam Tat-man, general manager of sales.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Minsheng Banking Corp said it intends to buy a site in Dalian, Liaoning province, for 1.65 billion yuan ($264.89 million) to build a training base for the bank.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co ltd said it has acquired a site in Liaoning province for 399 million yuan. The land will be used for residential and commercial purposes.

