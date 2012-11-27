PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 27

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Malaysian bank CIMB Group is keen to use its recent acquisition of some Asian assets from Royal Bank of Scotland to help expand rapidly outside its home market, especially on Southeast Asia and China. ()

-- Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics Group said it would stick to its plan of taking just a 34 percent stake in the deal for Next Media’s Taiwan assets. The 17.5 billion Taiwan dollars ($601.32 million) deal would be signed outside Taipei on Tuesday but not necessarily in Hong Kong, it said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Fast food chain operator Café de Coral Holdings Ltd does not rule out raising menu prices amid rising labour costs and rent, said Chief Executive Sunny Lo. It plans to open 20 outlets in Hong Kong and 30 on the mainland for the whole year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The Airport Authority reported an interim profit of HK$2.75 billion ($354.84 million), up 13.1 percent from a year earlier. The rise in revenue and profit was attributed to the growth of passenger traffic and aircraft movements.

THE STANDARD

-- The government announced the sale of a plot of land in Tuen Mun, the first since the Oct. 27 imposition of cooling measures on the residential market. The site, with a gross floor area is estimated at 376,891 sq ft, is tipped to fetch about HK$1.5 billion. ()

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hang Lung Properties plans to release 50 parking spaces on Tuesday, priced at HK$1.2 million each, at its Aqua Marine project in Cheung Sha Wan.

-- The international tranche of People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC), which hopes to raise up to HK$27.8 billion through its initial public offering, has been fully covered, according to market sources.

