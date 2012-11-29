PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 29

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Lai Sun Development Co Ltd had outbid five others for a residential site on the Tseung Kwan O waterfront, paying about HK$2.83 billion ($365.2 million), or HK$4,929 per square foot, slightly more than market expectations of up to HK$2.75 billion. (link.reuters.com/cus34t)

-- City Telecom (HK) Ltd Chairman Ricky Wong is taking Asia Television Ltd (ATV) and its executive director, James Shing, to court for defamation after the television station made a police report accusing him of theft. (link.reuters.com/dus34t)

-- China Gas Holdings Ltd plans to continue paying interim dividends and aims to gradually raise its annual payout ratio to about 30 percent, said deputy managing director Eric Leung. (link.reuters.com/fus34t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hang Lung Properties Ltd will continue developing commercial real estate projects in major cities in China and expects the total investment on those projects would reach HK$70 billion by 2018, said Chairman Ronnie Chan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The retail portion of the initial public offering of People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC) was five times oversubscribed, locking up about HK$6.95 billion, according to market sources. The retail book shuts on Thursday noon.

THE STANDARD

-- Property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd acquired a plot in Shenzhen for 2 billion yuan ($321.17 million), the highest price paid per square meter in that city this year. (link.reuters.com/gus34t)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)