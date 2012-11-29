FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 29
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 29, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Lai Sun Development Co Ltd had outbid five others for a residential site on the Tseung Kwan O waterfront, paying about HK$2.83 billion ($365.2 million), or HK$4,929 per square foot, slightly more than market expectations of up to HK$2.75 billion. (link.reuters.com/cus34t)

-- City Telecom (HK) Ltd Chairman Ricky Wong is taking Asia Television Ltd (ATV) and its executive director, James Shing, to court for defamation after the television station made a police report accusing him of theft. (link.reuters.com/dus34t)

-- China Gas Holdings Ltd plans to continue paying interim dividends and aims to gradually raise its annual payout ratio to about 30 percent, said deputy managing director Eric Leung. (link.reuters.com/fus34t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hang Lung Properties Ltd will continue developing commercial real estate projects in major cities in China and expects the total investment on those projects would reach HK$70 billion by 2018, said Chairman Ronnie Chan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The retail portion of the initial public offering of People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC) was five times oversubscribed, locking up about HK$6.95 billion, according to market sources. The retail book shuts on Thursday noon.

THE STANDARD

-- Property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd acquired a plot in Shenzhen for 2 billion yuan ($321.17 million), the highest price paid per square meter in that city this year. (link.reuters.com/gus34t)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.