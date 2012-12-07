PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 7

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China's president-in-waiting, Xi Jinping, has decided Shenzhen will be the venue for his first inspection trip as the party's new general secretary. (link.reuters.com/weh54t)

-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd agreed to pay a fine of A$11.75 million ($12.34 million) in an air cargo price-fixing case in Australia. (link.reuters.com/xeh54t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd to raise about HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) via share placement, to fund its third project on Macau’s Cotai, sources said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China Development Bank said it has not subscribed for the new shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Mainland developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said contract sales for the first eleven months totalled 35.9 billion yuan ($5.76 billion). The company has achieved 92 percent of the full-year sales target of 39 billion yuan.

WEN WEI PO

-- Russia’s RUSAL Plc said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Shandong Xinfa Aluminum & Electricity Group, detailing the study of possible areas of cooperation in future, including joint ventures in the aluminium industry.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 0.9522 Australian dollars) ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2282 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)