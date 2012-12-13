PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 13

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin plans to increase manufacturing capacity at its plant in Geneva to meet demand spurred by growing affluence in Asia, according to the company's chief. (link.reuters.com/jaj64t)

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam has pledged to support Shanghai in building an onshore market for the yuan. (link.reuters.com/maj64t)

-- A consortium led by China Vanke Co Ltd and Greenland Group bought a commercial site in Shanghai for 5.43 billion yuan ($868.55 million) yesterday, the highest price paid in the city this year. (link.reuters.com/naj64t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd invested HK$155 million ($20.00 million) in shares of Wison Group.

-- Thirty thousand new flats will be available in Hong Kong’s property market next year, the highest in five years, according to statistics by Ricacorp Properties.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese emerged as the biggest spenders in the global luxury market this year, buying about one quarter of luxury goods.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2518 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)