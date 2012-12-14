PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 14

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The latest round of US monetary easing has put Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s de facto central bank, on high alert over the outlook for inflation as the prospect of more speculative money finds its way into its economy. ()

-- The Chinese mainland is expected to extend the renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) scheme to Hong Kong-based financial institutions, the city’s de facto central banker said in Beijing yesterday. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Wheelock and Co Limited secured its second piece of land in Tseung Kwan O this year with a bid of HK$1.968 billion ($253.93 million), becoming the second largest landowner in the area after Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

-- China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd is the first mainland company seeking to move from Shenzhen’s B-share market to Hong Kong’s H-share market. Its new floatation is expected to start on Dec. 19.

-- Rykadan Capital Ltd won the bid for a residential site at Kwun Chung Street in Jordan for HK$194 million ($25.03 million).

-- Chinese liquor products of Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd , Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd and Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd were found to have excessive plasticizer levels at a laboratory in Beijing.

Sing Tao Daily

-- Tencent Holdings Ltd launched the first street view map service on the mainland yesterday, competing with Google Inc and Baidu Inc.

