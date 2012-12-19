PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 19

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Lai Sun Development Co Ltd hinted yesterday that its partnership with Sun Hung Kai Properties' ousted chairman Walter Kwok to develop a HK$6 billion ($774.18 million) residential project in Tseung Kwan O could be the beginning of more partnerships. (link.reuters.com/zyj74t)

-- After hitting a four-year low this year, the initial public offering market in Hong Kong is expected to pick up in the second half of 2013 as the mainland economy rebounds, say Ernst & Young and KPMG. (link.reuters.com/gak74t)

-- China Merchants Group Ltd, which celebrated its 140th anniversary yesterday, said it would continue to invest in Hong Kong's logistics sector in light of growing domestic consumption on the mainland. (link.reuters.com/fak74t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission fined Deutsche Securities Asia HK$2.5 million ($322,600) for regulatory breaches and internal control failings relating to position limit failures.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The government says the new 15-percent stamp duty on home purchases will not apply to redevelopment projects that meet certain requirements. It rejected calls to exempt local corporate buyers.

-- CITIC Pacific Ltd sold a 18.63 percent stake in CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd to its parent company CITIC Group for HK$773 million ($99.74 million).

MING PAO

-- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd is planning to invest up to HK$50 billion ($6.45 billion) in the Phase 3 of Galaxy Macau, its vice-chairman Lui Yiu-tung said.

($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)