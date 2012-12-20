FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 20
December 20, 2012
December 20, 2012 / 1:21 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Apple Inc has started monitoring weekly data on the working hours of more than one million employees in its production supply chain which is largely located in China. ()

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has sounded another warning about the risk of runaway home prices to the economy, which also faces a poor short-term outlook because of weak foreign demand. ()

-- ZTE Corp will step up efforts in 2013 to expand adoption of time-division long-term evolution (TD-LTE) technology, the high-speed 4G mobile standard backed by Beijing, with new network build-outs targeted on the mainland and in key international markets. ()

-- COSCO Shipping Co Ltd is seeking to expand a pool of specialist semi-submersible vessels by adding ships from mainland Chinese or foreign shipping companies, a senior executive said. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Xiwang Sugar Holdings Co Ltd issued a profit warning, saying there could be a possible loss for the year ended December.

-- Imperial Kennedy, developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties in Sai Wan, is to be put on sale. The price per square foot is set to be HK$30,000 ($3,900), about 80 percent higher than prices of properties in the same area.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China United Network Communications Ltd attracted 3.26 million new users of its 3G services in November, the highest for a single month this year.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
