PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Proview International Holdings Ltd hopes to stave off delisting from the Hong Kong stock exchange and jump-start its moribund operations by acquiring an undisclosed "profitable business", which is also in the electronics industry. (link.reuters.com/vyd84t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- A flat at the Cullinan, developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, was sold for HK$38 million ($4.90 million) through transfer of the company which owns the flat.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Show flats of the subsidised housing project Greenview Villa in Tsing Yi attracted attention to houses of the district and helped raise their transaction prices.

-- Ocean Terminal will offer more discounts to cruise companies to compete with Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, which will open in June, 2013.

THE STANDARD

-- Hopewell Holdings Ltd said it plans to invest more than HK$100 million ($12.90 million) to turn the E-Max shopping mall at its Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre into an entertainment hub in a bid to cater to the younger generation. (link.reuters.com/caf84t)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Grace Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)