PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd has rolled out a three-year strategy to increase its presence in lower-tier cities and expand into online food and cosmetics sales. (link.reuters.com/cem84t)

-- Hong Kong's property market is not benefiting from the Christmas spirit, with just a few new homes sold over the holiday period as the latest round of cooling measures bite. (link.reuters.com/dem84t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- New World Development Co Ltd sold 465 car parking spaces for HK$1.42 billion ($183.22 million) during the past two months.

-- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd and Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd bought a commercial site in Shanghai for 5.68 billion yuan ($910.94 million) yesterday, the highest price paid in the country this year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Christmas retail sales dropped 20 to 30 percent compared with the same period last year.

THE STANDARD

-- Estimated values of two Kai Tak plots have been lowered up to 20 percent as they will be developed under the "Hong Kong Land for Hong Kong people" scheme. (link.reuters.com/nem84t)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2353 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Grace Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)