PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 4

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The number of residential transactions plunged 53.3 percent in December and total value tumbled 59.1 percent to HK$17.2 billion ($2.22 billion), the lowest since late 2008 in terms of sales volume, indicating government measures have succeeded in curbing demand, according to the Land Registry's data. (link.reuters.com/pam94t)

-- Television Broadcaster (TVB) applied for a judicial review of a government agency's decision to recommend the granting of new free-to-air television licences to potential rivals, in an apparent effort to avoid increased competition in the terrestrial television market. (link.reuters.com/qam94t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Vanke Co Ltd , the country’s largest real estate developer by turnover, is expected to announce details of the company’s plan to convert its Shenzhen-listed B shares to H shares next week at the earliest, sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The city’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2.9 percent in the first quarter this year and between 3.5 and 4.3 percent for the whole of 2013, according to economists from the University of Hong Kong.

-- Watch dealer Time Watch plans to raise $100 million through an initial public offering in Hong Kong by the end of this month, according to market sources.

THE STANDARD

-- The government is planning to convert several urban land plots into residential sites, providing some 2,500 private apartments that might be worth some HK$16 billion, plus public housing units. (link.reuters.com/ram94t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China’s National Social Security Fund, which cut its H-share stake in CSR Corporation Ltd to 6.98 percent from 7.03 percent on Dec. 28, has sold 600,000 shares of the railway equipment maker for HK$4.08 million.

SING TAO DAILY

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said its subsidiary has acquired three pieces of land in Hunan province through public auction for a total of 746 million yuan ($119.74 million).

