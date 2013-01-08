PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 8

HONG KONG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang has warned of challenging conditions in the Hong Kong economy this year in light of volatile Western and Japanese markets. Tsang said the government might impose more measures when needed to prevent any property bubble. (link.reuters.com/cew94t)

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd has unveiled a new management structure which was needed for the development in the commodities market. The exchange would also launch more yuan-denominated commodities products as it moved to take advantage of the internationalisation of the currency, said chief executive Charles Li. (link.reuters.com/dew94t)

-- The corruption trial of Hong Kong tycoons Joseph Lau, Chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings, and Steven Lo in Macau has again been adjourned, as Lau was suffering from a chronic disease and was unable to attend the hearing. They are charged with offering a HK$20 million ($2.58 million) bribe to Macau's former public works chief Ao Man-long in 2005. (link.reuters.com/few94t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The initial public offering of supply chain service provider Speedy Global Holdings Ltd was oversubscribed 217 times, locking up HK$2.67 billion in margin orders, according to market sources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- At least three Shenzhen-listed companies, including property developer China Vanke Co Ltd, Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd and Livzon Pharmaceutical Group , have interest in transferring their B shares to H shares, according to market sources.

THE STANDARD

-- Nanjing-based developer Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd booked HK$2.08 billion in margin financing orders, exceeding the retail target for its HK$774 million initial public offering by 26 times, with trading debut set for January 16. (link.reuters.com/gew94t)

WEN WEI PO

-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract sales for 2012 touched 92.3 billion yuan ($14.82 billion), exceeding the full-year sales target of 80 billion yuan.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Mainland developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said contract sales for 2012 totalled 40.1 billion yuan, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2296 Chinese yuan)