PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 10

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Two residential sites, in Sai Kung and Sha Tin, were sold for a total of more than HK$2.9 billion ($374.09 million), roughly in line with market expectations. (link.reuters.com/zaj25t)

-- Developer Shui On Land Ltd unveiled a major restructuring plan to inject its commercial portfolio, valued up to 68 billion yuan ($10.92 billion), into its listing candidate China Xintiandi, in an attempt to boost investors' confidence. Xintiandi, a wholly owned subsidiary, will start operations on March 1. (link.reuters.com/bej25t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese developer Glorious Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for 2012 totalled 10.9 billion yuan, about 84 percent of the full-year sales target.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Property developer Sino Land Co Ltd has successfully bid for a residential site in Sai Kung, with a gross floor area of 249,133 sq ft, for HK$1.46 billion, in line with market estimates.

APPLE DAILY

-- Department-store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd aims a separate listing of its property investment and development businesses in the second quarter of this year, raising not more than $100 million, sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Peak Reinsurance, which has initial capital of $550 million and is funded by Fosun International Ltd and the International Finance Corp, plans to focus on the Asia-Pacific market, specializing in property and casualty treaty insurance.

