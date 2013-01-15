PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 15

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, who will give his maiden policy address on Wednesday, is expected to reveal plans for setting up a fund that would offer subsidised health checks to those struggling financially in their old age, a government source said. (link.reuters.com/tec35t)

-- The Fair Trade Commission of Taiwan, which is reviewing the proposed sale of Next Media Ltd's print business on the island, has requested additional information, including about matters relating to the business, the company said in a filing to the local bourse. (link.reuters.com/vec35t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- At least three firms including Hunan Nonferrous Metals Corp Ltd, PCD Stores (Group) Ltd and China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd posted 2012 profit warnings on lower sales and higher operating costs.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Mobile chairman Xi Guohua said during an internal meeting that the company has moderately lowered its profit assessment indicator in 2013, according to market sources.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong Chief executive Leung Chun-ying said he will announce the launch of the financial services development council on Thursday. The council aims to enhance, elevate, and champion the position of the city as an international financial center.

THE STANDARD

-- The government is likely to resort to a public-private partnership scheme for the residential development of the New Territories where some developers own vast farmlands that can be turned into homes. (link.reuters.com/wec35t)

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China’s second-biggest insurance company Ping An Insurance said its gross premium income for 2012 totalled 233.6 billion yuan ($37.56 billion), up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced that the relevant per annum interest rate for the third payout of the iBond series due 2014 was 3.38 percent.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2192 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)