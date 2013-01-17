PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 17

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Southern Airlines has no immediate plan to cancel orders for the incident-prone Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, but that will change if systemic problems are found. (link.reuters.com/cup35t)

-- Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Citic Pacific, has secured bank loans to buy 79 percent of Macau's dominant telecommunications operator Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau (CTM). Eight banks would together loan $1.16 billion to Citic Telecom to cover the purchase price. (link.reuters.com/dup35t)

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd plans to issue $500 million worth of perpetual bonds at a fixed coupon rate of 5.375 percent. The proceeds will be used for general corporate funding, according to the term sheet. (link.reuters.com/fup35t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Toy manufacturer Quali-Smart Holdings ended bookbuilding for its HK$90 million ($11.61 million) float on Wednesday, with its retail tranche oversubscribed by more than 1,000 times, according to market sources.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd clarified that there has not been any negotiation to buy a Hong Kong-listed dairy-farming company.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)