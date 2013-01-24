PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 24

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Liu Hao, the head of China Development Bank’s Hong Kong branch, has been moved back to Beijing after an internal probe into a loan deal for the $9.4 billion bid by a Thai conglomerate for HSBC’s holding in Ping An Insurance . ()

-- Lippo Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed investment group, plans to team up with joint venture partners including American casino giant Caesars Entertainment Corp to build a resort complex in South Korea. ()

-- A 22-year-old mainlander from Guangdong was jailed for over 10 years for laundering a record HK$13.1 billion ($1.69 billion) in Hong Kong over an eight-month period ending in 2010. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Local billionaires, including Cheung Kong (Holdings) chairman Li Ka-shing, have subscribed more than $50 million to the initial public offering of PanAsialum, a mainland maker of aluminium casings for Apple’s iPad.

THE STANDARD

-- Shenzhen’s Qianhai officials denied media reports that China International Marine Containers , China Merchants Group and Shenzhen International Holdings are the biggest landlords in Qianhai, the pilot financial district. ()

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said it set 2013 sales target at 80 billion yuan ($12.87 billion), an increase of 60 percent from a year earlier.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China’s Zijin Mining Group said it will invest up to 1.5 billion yuan in wealth management products this year in a bid to boost revenue.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan said he believes the administration’s latest land supply measures will prove effective in three to six months.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Time Watch Investments, listed in Singapore until privatisation in 2011, opens its retail book on Thursday for a HK$810 million initial public offering. The watchmaker plans to open 200 stores each year in 2014 and 2015, said chairman Michael Tung.

