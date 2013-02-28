FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Feb 28
February 28, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Feb 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings broke ground for its HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion) Cotai project and expects the resort to open to customers in the middle of 2016. (link.reuters.com/wut36t)

-- PCCW, which is controlled by the media and telecommunications mogul Richard Li, expects to drive up both the number of its pay-television subscribers and its advertising revenue this year after securing exclusive local broadcast rights to the English Premier League for the next three seasons. (link.reuters.com/xut36t)

-- New World Development is targeting to achieve 20 to 30 percent growth in property sales for the year to June, said Adrian Cheng, executive director and joint general manager. (link.reuters.com/zut36t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Automotive engine manufacturer Xinchen China Power, which is controlled by Brilliance China Automotive Holdings, plans to raise up to HK$880 million through a Hong Kong initial public offering to expand its production capacity.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Suning Appliance Co Ltd, China’s top home appliance retailer, said net profit totalled 2.68 billion yuan ($430.36 million) for last year, down 44 percent from 2011.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
