PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 6

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Sohu.com, the mainland internet media, gaming and search giant, is talking to investment banks, including Credit Suisse, and private equity funds about a possible financing plan to take the company private, sources said.
-- AA Property Auctioneers confirmed it had cancelled an auction of a hotel unit in Cheung Kong’s Apex Horizon Hotel because of uncertainties arising from the agreement between the buyer and the developer.
-- Benjamin Hung, chief executive of Standard Chartered Plc in Hong Kong, expects mortgage loans to grow at mid-single digits for the industry this year, following the government’s efforts to curb speculation in the property market. The bank’s Hong Kong mortgage portfolio grew 11 percent last year.
-- Country Garden Holdings Co said the group’s contract sales achieved 5.1 billion yuan ($819.82 million) for February, a 30 percent decrease from January.
-- Want Want China Holdings Ltd, the country’s top food and beverage maker and distributor by market value, expects revenue growth for both snack food and beverage to reach 20-25 percent for 2013.
-- Bank of China will extend more credit to small-and medium-sized enterprises instead of state-owned enterprises as SMEs are willing to pay higher interest rates, said chairman Xiao Gang.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............