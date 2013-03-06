PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 6

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Sohu.com, the mainland internet media, gaming and search giant, is talking to investment banks, including Credit Suisse, and private equity funds about a possible financing plan to take the company private, sources said.

-- AA Property Auctioneers confirmed it had cancelled an auction of a hotel unit in Cheung Kong’s Apex Horizon Hotel because of uncertainties arising from the agreement between the buyer and the developer.

-- Benjamin Hung, chief executive of Standard Chartered Plc in Hong Kong, expects mortgage loans to grow at mid-single digits for the industry this year, following the government’s efforts to curb speculation in the property market. The bank’s Hong Kong mortgage portfolio grew 11 percent last year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Country Garden Holdings Co said the group’s contract sales achieved 5.1 billion yuan ($819.82 million) for February, a 30 percent decrease from January.

APPLE DAILY

-- Want Want China Holdings Ltd, the country’s top food and beverage maker and distributor by market value, expects revenue growth for both snack food and beverage to reach 20-25 percent for 2013.

THE STANDARD

-- Bank of China will extend more credit to small-and medium-sized enterprises instead of state-owned enterprises as SMEs are willing to pay higher interest rates, said chairman Xiao Gang.

