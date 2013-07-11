PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 11

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Alexandre Zouari Paris, a French hair accessories luxury brand has agreed to pay a monthly rent of HK$480,000 ($61,900)for its 400 square foot shop at the IFC Mall in Central when its lease comes up for renewal, setting a record for the shopping arcade in the core business district. (link.reuters.com/req59t)

-- Foreign companies that agreed to register in the new free trade zone in Shanghai would be allowed to promote and sell their products in the domestic mainland market after seeking approval for specific products from "culture-related authorities", according to sources. (link.reuters.com/seq59t)

-- China's Tencent Holdings has begun testing a much-anticipated mobile games platform for its popular WeChat and Wireless QQ communications applications. (link.reuters.com/teq59t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Summit Ascent Holdings, controlled by Melco International Development Ltd chairman Lawrence Ho, said it signed a preliminary agreement to spend $9.02 million to acquire a 46 percent stake in a gaming project in Vladivostok.

-- China Golden Phoenix International (Holdings) Ltd, a non-porous crystalised stone manufacturer, may postpone its listing plan on the Hong Kong stock exchange as the company has not yet reached a consensus with institutional investors on pricing the initial public offering, according to market sources.

THE STANDARD

-- Wheelock and Co Ltd acquired its fourth plot at Tseung Kwan O for HK$3.67 billion. The company would invest a total of HK$8 billion, including the land price, in the project, said Vice chairman Stewart Leung. (link.reuters.com/veq59t)

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- John Swire and Sons (HK) bought residential land on Lantau at a price of HK$93.5 million, the record high in the area.

APPLE DAILY

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said the property contracted sales for June amounted to HK$15.2 billion, up about 19 percent from the previous month. The total contracted sales for the first six months has completed 80 percent of the full-year sales target of HK$100 billion.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said it acquired a piece of land in Jiading District, Shanghai City for 1.32 billion yuan ($215.19 million).

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said it has acquired a plot for 1.77 billion yuan in Foshan City, Guangdong province.

($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1341 Chinese yuan)