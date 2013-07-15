PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 15

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- New World Development Co Ltd plans to open its K11 Art Malls in 11 mainland cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenyang and Tianjin. It expects the shopping malls could rake in annual sales of 20 billion yuan ($3.26 billion) when they become operational, said Executive Director Adrian Cheng. (link.reuters.com/byg69t)

-- Peach, Japan's first budget airline, will receive its tenth aircraft next month but continue to limit its network to a four-hour flying zone in order to maximise resources. The carrier would increase its fleet to 17 by 2015, said Chief Executive Shinichi Inoue. (link.reuters.com/cyg69t)

-- Sales at two new residential property projects in Yuen Long over the weekend exceeded expectations, showing that buyers are becoming active again after a standstill due to the government's measures to cool the property market. (link.reuters.com/dyg69t)

-- Wheelock and Co Ltd has become the biggest developer in Tseung Kwan O South with the clinching of its latest site adding four plots worth nearly HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) into its land bank. The company would invest up to HK$8.5 billion in the latest plot it acquired, said Managing Director Ricky Wong. (link.reuters.com/fyg69t)

-- China All Access (Holdings) Ltd would continue to focus on the smartphone market and is participating in pilot production with TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd , said Chief Executive Director Shao Kwok Keung.

-- Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd expects net profit for the first six months to increase by more than 35 percent from a year earlier, as gas-fired power and heat energy generation capacity grows.

-- Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd expects net profit for the first six months to increase by more than 35 percent from a year earlier, as gas-fired power and heat energy generation capacity grows.