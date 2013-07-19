PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 19

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said it plans to apply for a new investment quota under the qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) scheme to enable investment in China's domestic equities market. (link.reuters.com/vuj79t)

-- Television maker TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd said the spinning off of Tonly Electronics, which will be carried out by way of introduction, would allow it to be more focused on its core television sector, with a better business and cost structure. (link.reuters.com/wuj79t)

-- The Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said it has received a complaint about alleged negligence in an acquisition by China Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd's Chairman Song Lin and its management, and is tackling the matter. The interests of minority shareholders urged Hong Kong's securities regulator to launch a probe. (link.reuters.com/byj79t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Standard Chartered Bank (China) said it has recently completed a 2.7 billion yuan ($439.7 million) cross-border lending deal for a worldwide manufacturer, with a tenor of one year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd, a subsidiary of Bank of East Asia Ltd, has opened a sub-branch in Shenzhen’s Qianhai. It will take the lead in providing financial services to the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

THE STANDARD

-- Milan Station Holdings Ltd Chairman Yiu Kwan-tat is planning to list his financing unit, Yes Lady Finance Co Ltd, on the local bourse and is selecting sponsors, according to market sources. The unit specializes in providing loans to wealthy women who use their luxury handbags as collateral. (link.reuters.com/xuj79t)

APPLE DAILY

-- Shun Tak Holdings Ltd said it will set up its first branded hotel management company, Artyzen Hospitality Group Ltd, to offer management solutions to hotel owners and developers.

WEN WEI PO

-- Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd expects double-digit growth in hotel room rates in the second half of this year, and outperform the same period last year, said executive director Donald Fan.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)